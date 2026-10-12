WATCH: IIHS Shows Big Trucks And SUVs Are Alarmingly Dangerous For Avoiding Crashes And Pedestrians

It goes without saying that modern trucks are bigger, more powerful, and more advanced than ever before. Sadly, that doesn’t actually make them any better at avoiding crashes. New testing from the IIHS reveals just how much some of America’s most popular trucks and cargo vans struggle to detect pedestrians and other vehicles. If that wasn’t bad enough, additional testing indicates that drivers can easily lose sight of kids right in front of them. In other words, physics remains undefeated. The new IIHS study examined 11 commercial vehicles, including four Class 3 pickups and seven cargo vans. None of the pickups earned a good or acceptable rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention test. In fact, three received the lowest possible rating. Those three include the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, GMC Sierra 3500, and Ford F-350. The Ram 3500 performed slightly better, earning a marginal rating.













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