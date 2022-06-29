WATCH! IMAGINE Being A Cop In Chicago In 2022. Even A ROUTINE Traffic Stop Doesn't Guarantee You'll Make It HOME To Your Family!

Chicago, Illinois — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video from the shooting that wounded Chicago Police Officer Erik Moreno on the city's West Englewood neighborhood. Officer Moreno was struck in the arm and torso after 27-year-old Jerome Halsey rushed out of a car and opened fire during an attempted traffic stop. Halsey stands charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault on accusations that he shot Officer Moreno.



The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said. Halsey pulled into a dead end, where he then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers. Officer Erik Moreno was struck twice, in the arm and torso. The officers returned fire and Halsey was struck in the body, police said. Moreno was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.



When are these cities going to finally take action and protect the citizens?













