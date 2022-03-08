WATCH! INSANE VIDEO! In CANADA The Beer's A LITTLE COLDER. And The HAILSTORMS Will Drive You To Drink It!

Agent001 submitted on 8/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:23:40 PM
Views : 308 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Not much to say other than HOLY SCHNIKES!!!Those people were extremely lucky.Shout out to all our readers in Alberta. Stay safe and ice down a 2fer (Canadian slang for a 24 bottle case of beer) for us!Unbelievable damage caused by huge hail in Alberta. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hvrT4di3u2— Ryan Gerritsen???????? (@ryangerritsen) August 2, 2022 #abstorm earlier this evening on a tornado warned cell 60 km SW of Rocky mountain House.It was really hot. pic.twitter.com/CnwAsS6UQa— Maverick Storm Hunters (@RFD_Maverick) August 1, 2022 #abstorm last night 5km south of gasoline alley, horrible 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/15HBfcB7cp— Gibran Marquez (@GibranMarquez7) August 2, 2022
Unbelievable damage caused by huge hail in Alberta. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hvrT4di3u2— Ryan Gerritsen???????? (@ryangerritsen) August 2, 2022
Unbelievable damage caused by huge hail in Alberta. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hvrT4di3u2
#abstorm earlier this evening on a tornado warned cell 60 km SW of Rocky mountain House.It was really hot. pic.twitter.com/CnwAsS6UQa— Maverick Storm Hunters (@RFD_Maverick) August 1, 2022
#abstorm earlier this evening on a tornado warned cell 60 km SW of Rocky mountain House.It was really hot. pic.twitter.com/CnwAsS6UQa
#abstorm last night 5km south of gasoline alley, horrible 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/15HBfcB7cp— Gibran Marquez (@GibranMarquez7) August 2, 2022
#abstorm last night 5km south of gasoline alley, horrible 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/15HBfcB7cp
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news