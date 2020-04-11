WATCH IT GROW: GigaFactory Texas New Job Impact Grows To 15,000

Tesla is projected to create 15,000 new jobs from its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. In June, Tesla proposed that Giga Texas would bring “5,000 middle-skill jobs that fit a targeted economic development need.” The EV automaker also stated that its Austin-based Gigafactory would generate another 4,000 new jobs indirectly by building Giga Texas.

In total, Tesla estimated that Giga Texas would bring 9,000 news jobs into the state. However, panelists at the second annual East Austin Growth Summit estimated that Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas could bring closer to 15,000 jobs into the Lone Star State.

