WATCH: Idiot Walks On Cybertruck Windshield And THIS Happens

It can be really hard to tell what’s satire and what isn’t in these irony-driven days. Remember how Sony executives didn’t realize that the hype on social media behind critical and commercial dud Morbius wasn’t real? They put a bad movie back into theaters, only for it to flop even harder. Similarly, it’s so hard to tell if Cybertruck owners are all doing some sort of high-brow, super meta satire, of if they've bitten off more than they can chew and they're all trying to save face. A man standing and subsequently breaking the windshield of his Cybertruck at a Tesla meetup feels like satire, but it isn’t. Originally posted on TikTok by user Tesla Owner Silicon Valley and then reposted by a few unrelated users X (nee Twitter), the video shows a man walking up the front of a Cybertruck done up in grey digital camouflage. The video starts out with the man claiming when you’re at a meet with other Teslas and driving the “best truck ever,” then you’re obligated to get on the top of the truck and walk overtop of it because “it is built to last.” With the comedic timing only matched by the golden era of Saturday Night Live, the windshield makes a not-so-subtle crunch just as the man announces his 240-pound weight.



That "Tesla owners of silicon valley" dude made a video showing how tough the cybertruck is and he fucking cracked the windshield in it ?????? pic.twitter.com/jWnJ2ojza8 — lettuce (@the_lettuce_cat) July 28, 2024





