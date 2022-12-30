WATCH: If A Lego Car Can Parallel Park, Why Can't You?

After rashing a wheel once, I generally don't attempt parallel parking. There has to be a better way, I think to myself. Usually, there is, but if your car is made of Lego, you don't have to find a parking lot that's half a mile away. Maybe try giving yourself a telescoping chassis, or aggressive four-wheel steering. With Lego, this is all very simple, and watching a car get better and better at parking thanks to gradual mechanical evolution is extremely satisfying. That's generally what the YouTube channel Brick Technology does. In the past, it's demonstrated various off-road principles and even made several air-powered Lego engines that gradually improve as the videos progress.



