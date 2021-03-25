WATCH: If A Tesla Semi Drives By And No One Is Around, Does It Make A Sound? Maybe Not

Tesla’s updated Semi prototype has been sighted with a full wind deflector setup while it was conducting road tests around the Fremont Factory. Videos taken of the massive vehicle highlight just how eerily silent the Tesla Semi could be when it is operating. With its wind deflector installed, the new Tesla Semi prototype looked like a vehicle that’s definitely approaching production. This was highlighted by the Semi’s updated design, which includes larger windows, new tail lights, door handles, and a revamped setup for its equipment at the rear. These changes were initially observed back in February when images and videos of the updated Tesla Semi prototypes were shared online.





— The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) March 23, 2021



