WATCH: If The Next Gen Genesis G90 Looks Like THIS, Everyone Will Need To RUN Back To The Drawing Board

Mercedes has launched a new S-Class in both Benz and Maybach formats while Audi followed suit with the facelifted A8 and a sumptuous extra-long Horch for China. BMW is putting the finishing touches on the next 7 Series, so how is Hyundai's premium division responding to the updated German trio? By developing a new G90, of course. We've seen plenty of spy shots depicting the range-topping Genesis model undergoing final testing, and this fresh batch of renderings from Gotcha Cars deletes the camouflage to speculatively render the luxobarge's production design. The current model has been around since 2015 and went on to receive a rather dramatic facelift three years later, making the G90 stand out in the fullsize, high-end sedan segment.







Read Article