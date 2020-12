The Toyota Supra and its targa-topped variant was one of the coolest cars from the 1990s. The fifth-generation GR Supra remains coupe only but there's now proof the Japanese automaker hasn't forgotten the past. Meet the Toyota GR Supra Sport Top, a one-off homage built for this year's online-only SEMA Show, redubbed SEMA360. This concept is a follow-up to last year's GR Supra Heritage Edition and the team behind it realized a removable roof was the next logical step.







Read Article