WATCH: If Volkswagen's ID Aero Concept Can Live Up To It's 400 Mile Range Would It Land In YOUR Driveway?

The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID. Aero concept has a big chance to become an electric successor to the Volkswagen Passat.

In several new videos, we can take a closer look at the preview of the upcoming global all-electric sedan, which is scheduled for market launch in the second half of 2023.

The car will be produced at multiple sites, including two in China (separately by two joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen) and one in Germany (Emden, confirmed in May 2021).

The "Aero" name of the concept underlines the importance of aerodynamics, which heralds potentially the highest efficiency and range of Volkswagen's EV flagship. However, there are media reports that the production version will be called ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer (in the case of the estate version).







