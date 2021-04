The US government announced plans to invest $174 billion in EVs, a good chunk of which could become incentives. Rumor has it that the $7,500 credit would become $10,000 for everybody, even for companies no longer eligible under current rules, such as Tesla and GM. Ryan Shaw made an exercise imagining the rumors are true and concluded people could shave $25,000 off the price of a Tesla Model 3. In fact, you could do that for any EV.







