WATCH: If You Push The Model S Plaid Brakes Hard Enough THIS Happens

The brakes on the Model S Plaid have come under fire recently for poor heat dissipation. Throttle House was one of the first to make the brakes a sticking point, but even Hagerty’s Randy Pobst (as told by Jason Cammisa on the Carmudgeon Show podcast) had little confidence in the heavy sedan’s ability to slow itself. Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained “definitely wouldn’t say they are” phenomenal track brakes based on how much mass the Model S Plaid carries, and the speeds it can achieve. Now, there’s another entrant into the YouTube Model S Plaid Brake Failure Hall Of Fame: A test from the channel PlaidAF, during which the Tesla’s front brakes caught fire.









Read Article