WATCH: If You Put Wings On Your BMW Can It Fly?

France’s Vilebrequin are back with another remote controlled car and a concept that is guaranteed to end in destruction. This time, Vilebrequin is asking if sticking wings on top of a car will make it fly. The question is foolhardy from the very beginning, as cars move because of their wheels, which need to be in contact with the ground in order to work. Once a car lifts off, it loses propulsion, and immediately slows down. But, with a busted BMW 5-Series and the wings from a seaplane, the team at Vilebrequin wanted to see if you could at least make a car glide a little bit.







