WATCH: If You Think For A Minute Tesla FSD Is Safe, Then You Need To Watch This

In this world, three things are certain: death, taxes, and the tendency of Tesla fanatics to downplay any issues with their vehicles. It’s not often you get to witness a real-time Tesla apologist in action, but you can in this video from HyperChange.



The premise of the video of simple. The hosts want to get a sense of the state of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), so they take a ride in a Waymo robotaxi, to meet their friend Omar Qazi, who runs the pro Tesla Whole Mars Catalog blog, and to get a ride in his Tesla Model S, which is equipped with FSD.









