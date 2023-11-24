WATCH: If You Think For A Minute Tesla FSD Is Safe, Then You Need To Watch This

Agent009 submitted on 11/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:32 AM

Views : 508 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In this world, three things are certain: death, taxes, and the tendency of Tesla fanatics to downplay any issues with their vehicles. It’s not often you get to witness a real-time Tesla apologist in action, but you can in this video from HyperChange.

The premise of the video of simple. The hosts want to get a sense of the state of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), so they take a ride in a Waymo robotaxi, to meet their friend Omar Qazi, who runs the pro Tesla Whole Mars Catalog blog, and to get a ride in his Tesla Model S, which is equipped with FSD.




Read Article


WATCH: If You Think For A Minute Tesla FSD Is Safe, Then You Need To Watch This

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)