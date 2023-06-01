WATCH! If You've NEVER Been To A CHINESE AUTO SHOW You HAVEN'T LIVED! We've Been Lucky Enough To See A Few So Now It's YOUR CHANCE!

The Guangzhou Auto Show 2022 finally took place after a two month delay, making it the only tier 1 auto show to take place in China in 2022, and the only auto show to take place across two years.



In this video, we take a walk through all 11 main halls of the show bringing you the biggest debuts and stars that made it to Guangzhou with a focus on the Chinese brands and a few select mentions from overseas.



The show witnessed many public debuts, including the NIO ES8 and EC7, IM LS7, Jidu ROBO-2, Geely Panda, Hongqi H6, MG 7, AION Hyper GT, Hycan V09 Concept, Zeekr M-Vision, BYD Frigate, Way Lanshan, IAT T-Mad and Venucia Ve Concept.



It also saw a whole host of returning talent, including the Neta S, Li Auto L8, Ora Lightning Cat, SAR Mecha Dragon, Hycan A06, HiPhi Z, Yuanhang Y7, NIO ES7, Zeekr 009, Lynk & Co 03, Hongqi LS7 and QM7, Denza D9, BYD Seal, Radar RD6, ArcFox Alpha S HICar, Buick Century MPV, Forthing MPV Concept, Changan Shenlan 03 and Lumin Corn, Toyota bZ3, Chery Omoda 5, AION Hyper SSR, and GAC Space Concept.



It's simply CRAZY seeing all the models that we can't get here and the COPYING!!!



ENJOY!





