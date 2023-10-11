WATCH: If Your Tesla Model 3 Smells Like Stinky Feet - We Have a Fix For You

Tesla EVs are often praised for their clever features, but this doesn't mean they are perfect. The Model 3 owners are often tormented by a bad smell in the cabin caused by a damp cabin filter. When this happens, Tesla recommends changing the filter, but the real problem is a rooky mistake that affects the HVAC system's design. Here's how you can solve it permanently.



Many Tesla Model 3 and even some Tesla Model Y owners have reported that their cars started to spread a bad smell after some time, ranging from months to more than a year. This is a known problem and can be easily fixed by replacing the cabin filter, which Tesla service technicians recommend. Still, the root cause of the problem is not the cabin filter per se but the fact that it can get wet during heavy rain or when washing the car. After getting wet, it's a matter of time before mold forms, and the "stinky feet" smell appears.











Read Article