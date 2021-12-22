WATCH: In A Hurry? Hennessey Straps A Christmas Tree On A Tuned Audi RS6 To See How Fast It Will Go

Well, it’s December 22 and if you don’t already have a Christmas tree, you may be panicking a little bit because you don’t have much time left. Fortunately, Hennessey Performance is at the leading edge of science testing which car will get you home the fastest with a Christmas tree on its roof.

The high-performance tuner has been running these tests since 2019 when it sent a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SRT that it had tuned to make 1,000 hp (1,014 PS/756 kW) down a runway and it managed to hit 181 mph (291 km/h).



