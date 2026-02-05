WATCH! In A ROUNDABOUT Way, Does Stossel PROVE They're BETTER Than Stoplights?

Hate it when you're the only car stopped at a red light?



I do. Sitting there alone, engine idling at an empty intersection, feels like such a waste of time and fuel.

John Stossel argues roundabouts solve this frustration and offer multiple advantages. In his video, he highlights how you can often keep moving instead of coming to a full stop, potentially improving traffic flow. He points to data showing roundabouts can reduce certain types of crashes—especially severe T-bone collisions—by lowering speeds and simplifying intersections. Proponents also note benefits like reduced emissions from less idling, lower long-term maintenance costs compared to traffic signals, and examples from cities like Carmel, Indiana, that have installed many of them.



Stossel presents roundabouts as clearly superior for safety, efficiency, and driver experience, drawing comparisons to European success and U.S. test cases. The video includes crash comparisons, driver interviews, and visuals of smooth roundabout operation versus signal delays.



But is this assessment spot on? Not everyone loves roundabouts—some drivers find them confusing, especially when first encountering multi-lane versions or in areas with heavy truck traffic. Concerns about pedestrians, cyclists, and unfamiliar users persist in some communities.



What do you think, Spies? Have you driven in areas with lots of roundabouts? Do they reduce frustration and improve safety in your experience, or do traditional lights work better in certain situations? Do you agree with Stossel’s take, or have you seen downsides that outweigh the benefits?



Share your real-world stories below—we want to hear from drivers who deal with this daily.













Hate it when you are the only car stopped at a light?



I do.



With roundabouts, that’s not a problem. They are better, for many reasons: pic.twitter.com/Cv4nCKNSAH — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) May 2, 2026



