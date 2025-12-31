WATCH: In A Sea Of Over Achievers The Jeep Gladiator Makes A Passing Grade In IIHS Crash Testing

The aging Jeep Gladiator has recently been evaluated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, with the mid-size pickup receiving an improved rating in the moderate overlap front crash test. As opposed to marginal for 2023 and earlier models, 2024 and newer models now perform as intended.

In older models, the rear passenger dummy injury values indicate moderate risks of injury to the head and neck, along with a likely risk of injury to the chest. For the facelifted Gladiator, the values indicate low and moderate risks, respectively.











