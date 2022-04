Think car factories are boring? They aren’t when Tesla is giving the tour, as this spectacular drone footage of the EV firm’s new Gigafactory in Germany proves.

We’ve seen drone films of car production before. Only last month we wrote about a cool video Morgan posted where a drone took you through the different crusty brick buildings that have been the company’s home for the past century. But as you’d expect from anything with Tesla’s involvement, this film is next level incredible.