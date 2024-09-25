WATCH: Independent Test Reveals That Tesla FSD Requires Intervention Once Every 13 Miles Of Driving

Tesla and its outspoken CEO have long promised self-driving cars, but we’re still not there yet. Despite the two available advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) being called Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Supervised), they still aren’t classified as Level 3 systems on SAE’s levels of driving autonomy chart, meaning the driver still has to be attentive and ready to take over control at any time.

While the so-called FSD can run flawlessly for the majority of situations, as attested by multiple testing videos, it can sometimes hit the mark, and it's these occasional hiccups that can become dangerous.






















