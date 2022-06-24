WATCH: India Opens Investigation On Combusting Electric Vehicles

One of the more popular domestic EVs in India is the Tata Nexon EV, the electric version of the very popular crossover. However, its image may suffer somewhat after a video surfaced showing its battery pack ablaze and fire crews desperately scrambling to have it put out with what looked like way too little water. To us who have been following the EV fires phenomenon carefully, this looks like a very typical electric car fire. It’s clearly visible that the flames are coming from underneath the electric Nexon, strongly suggesting that it’s the lithium ion battery pack (which comes with 30.2 kWh or 40.5 kWh capacities depending on when the vehicle was built) that is the source of the fire.







