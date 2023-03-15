WATCH: Indiana Police Recover 80 Stolen Vehicles From Illegal Drifting Events

Gatherings of car enthusiasts are usually fun, but sometimes they lead to dangerous behaviors. Indiana State Police says they made more than 40 arrests and recovered over 80 stolen vehicles from what they call “spinning events” held in Indianapolis. Police officers use the term “spinning events” to describe the kind of car meets where participants practice donuts and drifting in their performance vehicles. These stunts are usually performed late at night in open spaces like parking lots, empty streets, or even at illegally closed sections of the interstate. Spinning is usually done in front of an audience, which could lead to injuries or even death if proper safety measures are not taken.





