WATCH: Industry Expert Says Only 3 Automakers Will Survive

According to Sandy Munro, based on what he's learned from extensive teardowns of multiple EVs, Ford may be the only legacy automaker to survive well into the future. Meanwhile, he thinks nearly every EV startup will struggle, and most will fail. We've seen plenty of proof of this over the years. That said, Tesla has survived, which comes as no surprise to Munro, and he believes Rivian has what it takes to make it through as well. While Sandy Munro has been a well-known name in the automotive industry for years, especially in and around the Detroit area, he didn't really come onto the "EV radar" until he started tearing down Tesla's vehicles. Since then, Munro has moved on to deconstructing a number of other EVs, and he has plans to continue such tasks.





