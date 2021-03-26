WATCH: Industry Insider Says The EV War Is Over And Tesla Didn't Win

Sandy Munro is never short on making bold statements and his no-nonsense style is part of what makes him so great. The EV news site E for Electric had Sandy on the show recently to discuss Chinese EV manufacturers and as usual, Sandy doesn't disappoint. Munro doesn't waste any time jumping right into a diatribe against the legacy OEMs and their failure to address the electrification tidal wave that's about to wash them away. He said that it wasn't until very recently that US automakers realized that they needed to take EVs seriously, and now there furiously trying to catch up. It may be too late.







