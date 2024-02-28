WATCH: Infiniti QX80 To Ditch Lego Looks For A Sleeker Modern Design

The Infiniti QX80, alongside the original QX56 introduced in 2004, has always been among the ugliest large SUVs that money can buy. However, Nissan's premium car brand is about to change all that with the all-new iteration that will premiere in less than a month.

Infiniti has set the unveiling date for March 20, at 7:00 PM EST (March 21, 1:00 AM CET), and to mark the announcement, it has also released a few teasers of the upcoming model, which will replace the 14-year-old second generation.







