WATCH: Instagrammer Skateboards On Cybertruck Windshield With Less Than Impressive Results

Elon Musk claimed that the Tesla Cybertruck was bulletproof at first. Then, he switched to the next best thing, "bullet-tough." However, it surely isn't skateboard-proof. Kids skateboarding on the top of the EV cracked its windshield. The owner shows up in the video laughing. Tesla has been trying to prove how tough the Cybertruck is since day one, when it unveiled it but gloriously failed on day 1. Back then, right on the stage, in the spotlight, in front of a gazillion people watching the unveiling online, Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, shattered the passenger-side windows of the Cybertruck by hitting them with a steel ball and a bat.



Once Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck on November 30, we started seeing owners testing the durability of the pickup truck for themselves, putting it through the toughest challenges out there. Shooting at it, kicking it, jumping on it, throwing metal balls at it, and slamming a shopping cart in it are just a few of the tests it was put to.



