WATCH: Insurance Declines To Cover Minnesota Woman Because Of The Vehicle She Bought

A Minnesota woman has revealed how multiple car insurers have denied her coverage - because of the specific make and model of her vehicle.

State Farm and Progressive both told Erin Walters they won't offer her insurance on her 2019 blue Hyundai because of 'high theft rates' associated with the car.

Thieves target the model due to its lack of an immobilization system, which makes it easy to steal.

After being a loyal State Farm customer for five years, Walters tried to renew her policy last week only to be rejected.







