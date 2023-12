Some people would do anything to score internet points, which sometimes leads to fame and, inevitably, money, hence why we have seen some crazy videos involving all sorts of cars over the years.



Some of them were smashed with baseball bats, others were thrown from helicopters, meeting their maker while touching the ground, and a select few were even blown up. We kid you not; everything we've said here is true, and adding to the former category is another clip.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)







Read Article