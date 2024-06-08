WATCH: Ioniq 5 N Takes On Acura ZDX Type S, Mach-E GT Plus, And Model Y Performance In No Holds Barred Drag Race

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N and the Acura ZDX Type S were recently seen – one racing and the other one pacing – at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. But now they're in Canada doing the US thing: drag and roll racing!

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec won the exhibition class with a time of 9 mins 30 secs, setting a new record, while the regular Ioniq 5 N followed with a result of 10 minutes and 49 seconds. Meanwhile, the Acura ZDX Type S – cousin to the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV – served as the first official EV pace car for the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb back in June. Now they're meeting again, on neutral ground, for a couple of digs and rolls.









