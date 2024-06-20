WATCH: Ironman Cybertruck Sports Red And Gold Livery

We really thought we'd seen it all when it comes to the Tesla Cybertruck. From black to white, from silver to gold, we labeled them as head-turning, too flashy, or not so special. But here comes the Cybertruck that definitely belongs in Iron Man's garage.

It would normally be either the Audi R10 or the Acura NSX for Tony Stark. But would he say "no" to a Cybertruck, especially if it would be the tri-motor Cyberbeast, with 845 horsepower and supercar figures.

It runs from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.6 seconds, it covers a quarter mile in less than 11 seconds, and hits a top speed of – enough with the supercar tag, though – 130 mph (209 kph).