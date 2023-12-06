WATCH: Is An Electric Escalade IQ Pickup Such a Bad Idea After All?

Unlike Lincoln or many other premium manufacturers, Cadillac is not only thinking about crossovers and SUVs. They are diligently taking care of passenger cars, as well. But what about pickup trucks? Unlike Ford or Chevrolet, GM's premium brand still has many sedan goodies for the US market – primarily the CT4 and CT5 series and (marginally) even the flagship EV Celestiq. The former was recently upgraded for the 2024 model year, including lots of 20th-anniversary goodies for the Blackwing high-performance heroes. And other regions like China can also gain access to the all-new CT6, for example, if they don't like the crossover coupe-SUV dubbed GT4 or the refreshed XT4. Back in America, Cadillac not only has the facelifted XT4 on offer from $39,090 (without $1,195 destination) or the 2024 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V from $48,490 and $52,890, respectively. But they are also preparing quite diligently for the arrival of the first-ever all-electric Escalade. Dubbed the 2024 Caddy Escalade IQ, the battery-powered full-size SUV is expected to come out from behind the teaser curtain later this year and pave the way for a three-way EV lifestyle alongside Lyriq and Celestiq.







Read Article