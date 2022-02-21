WATCH: Is Backyard Innovation A Thing Of The Past?

The man you see above is “Rocketman” Robert Maddox, and he, quite simply, has a need for speed. A need so mighty that he can’t help but break out in joy when he obtains it.

Maddox has been building rockets since he was 17, according to Silodrome. He’s best known for building beautiful jet-powered motorcycles and a slightly less beautiful jet-powered Jaguar S-Type. There’s no form of transportation Maddox won’t slap one of his pulse jets on to, but the most fun per gallon must be his kart, The Beast: