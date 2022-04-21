WATCH: Is CNG The Future? These Videos May Make You Think Otherwise

Alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) are an easy way to make ICE-powered buses – and passenger cars – less harmful to the environment. However, in the extremely rare case something goes wrong with the tanks, things can turn pretty ugly. This is exactly what happened on April 16 near the Italian city of Perugia, with a city bus bursting into fire. The flames coming out of the roof looked like a scene from a space launch program or a CGI effect, although the video is legit. Starting with the positive, no one was harmed, since there were no passengers on board and the mechanic who was driving the bus got out on time, closely avoiding the flames. According to local media, he was the one who called for help, but due to the extent of the fire, when the firefighters arrived at the scene it was already too late.

Now, I'm no busologist, but shouldn't the combustion be internal? #CNG pic.twitter.com/QaBIZa3PO8 — Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) April 18, 2022







