WATCH! Is It REAL Or Is It MEMOREX? What Would YOU Do If YOUR Kid Acted THIS WAY If You GAVE THEM A NEW TESLA?

Hard to believe this is totally real but IF it IS, we want a reaction...What would YOU do if YOUR kid acted THIS way if you GAVE THEM A NEW TESLA?!She wanted a MERCEDES? Seriously? Please say this is staged…please pic.twitter.com/qs2mzYKyJN— Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) February 10, 2023
