WATCH! Is It REAL Or Is It MEMOREX? What Would YOU Do If YOUR Kid Acted THIS WAY If You GAVE THEM A NEW TESLA?

Agent001 submitted on 2/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:26:19 PM

Views : 590 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hard to believe this is totally real but IF it IS, we want a reaction...

What would YOU do if YOUR kid acted THIS way if you GAVE THEM A NEW TESLA?!

She wanted a MERCEDES? Seriously?










WATCH! Is It REAL Or Is It MEMOREX? What Would YOU Do If YOUR Kid Acted THIS WAY If You GAVE THEM A NEW TESLA?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)