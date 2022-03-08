WATCH: Is It Really This Easy To Steal Hyundai Or Kia Vehicle?

Thieves across the United States are eyeing Hyundai and Kia models as easy targets thanks in part to viral social media posts. Essentially, if it's a modern car from one of those automakers that doesn't utilize push-button start, they can fire up the car and drive away in less than a minute. The only tool required is something that can be found in just about every vehicle: a USB charger. An uptick in thefts for both brands has been recorded in several states over the past year. This tracks with the increased number of people watching and sharing videos of the Milwaukee-based "Kia Boyz" whipping around in stolen Korean cars.







Read Article