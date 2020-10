The Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel launched to quite a lot of fanfare last year but is it actually worth the premium over the petrol 3. 6-liter V6 and 2.0-liter turbo models?

Slotted beneath the hood of the Wrangler EcoDiesel is a 3.0-liter engine rated at 260 hp and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque. This torque figure is the highest of any Wrangler model, a feat that’s not to be overlooked. Paired to the engine is a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.