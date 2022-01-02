WATCH: Is The Kia EV6 Good Enough To Challenge The Mustang Mach-E?

The Kia EV6 is a superb vehicle, as we recently discovered while testing it throughout Northern California. Doug DeMuro also recently put the EV6 through its paces and he too is impressed with what the South Korean automaker has cooked up.

As you probably already know, the EV6 is based on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60. U.S. shoppers will initially be able to choose between three different powertrain setups but the flagship, high-performance GT model will soon be added to the range.

