WATCH! Is The WORST Part Of EV Ownership? Dealing With Other EV Owners Laying On The KAREN-STYLE, CHARGING GUILT At The Stations.

This is one of the key reasons I don't own an EV and one of the biggest turnoffs stopping me from considering one.
And something you'll NEVER experience at a gas station.
It's the Karen-style CHARGING GUILT so many on social media love to dish out.
"CHARGE AT HOME OR DON'T buy and EV!" they wail!
SERIOUSLY? What is this? EAST BERLIN? I have make sure YOU approve of where and when I charge?
NO ONE is gonna GUILT me NOR should they guilt anyone else abotu how and where they charge.
What's your call spies on this subject?
Discuss...