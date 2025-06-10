WATCH: Is There Science Behind Filling Your Gas Tank Slower Makes It Cheaper?

A woman heard that filling your gas tank up more slowly will make it cheaper. Is science behind her theory or is it merely a placebo effect? TikTok user @hotpocketszn posted a video detailing her “gas hack” on July 24. “To whoever said pump your gas slow in order to fill your tank more,” she says to start the video. “This is my second time doing it. So I don’t know if this is a placebo or not, because it seemed to have worked the first time.” How would this work? “Apparently, when you pump it slower, there are less air bubbles, so you actually get more gas in your tank,” she says. “The science sounds like it adds up. We’re only going to put like $20 in the tank, so we’ll see.”



#gasstation #pumpgas #hack #fyp ? original sound - dinkleberg @hotpocketszn i want to say it works but i also could be a victim of the placebo affect ??‍???? #gas









Read Article