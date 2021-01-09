WATCH: Is There Still A Market For Classic Themed Vehicles Such A THIS?

The Lancia 037-inspired Kimera EVO37 is in the middle of a European tour and was recently showcased at a special car event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Slotted beneath the sexy bodywork of the EVO37 is a 2.1-liter four-cylinder that was redesigned under the watchful eye of Claudio Lombardi, the man responsible for building the engines of the original 037 rally cars. This four-cylinder unit has been both supercharged and turbocharged and produces more than 500 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Drive is sent through the rear wheels courtesy of a manual transmission.



