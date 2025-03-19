WATCH! Is This PROOF That Musk And Trump Haters Are SH_TTY People?

In a bizarre turn of events, an Indianapolis man has taken political protest to a whole new level of crappy creativity. Apparently, nothing says "I hate Elon Musk and Donald Trump" quite like smearing your own fecal matter onto a Cybertruck. Forget clever signs or snarky tweets—this guy went straight for the poop deck, proving once and for all that some people’s arguments are, quite literally, full of it.



Witnesses report the man muttering something about "Tesla tyranny" and "MAGA madness" as he treated the angular vehicle like a canvas for his, ahem, avant-garde masterpiece. Onlookers were torn between horror and admiration for his commitment—because let’s be honest, it takes guts (and maybe a bad burrito) to pull off a stunt this stinky. The Cybertruck, known for its futuristic vibe and bulletproof swagger, now sports a less glamorous badge of honor: Eau de Outhouse.



Local Republicans are calling it "peak Democrat behavior," while liberals insist it’s just one guy with a grudge and a gastrointestinal grenade. Social media, naturally, exploded—half the posts are memes of Musk piloting a poop-covered spaceship, and the other half are Trump fans claiming it’s a Biden voter’s mating call. Meanwhile, the man’s identity remains a mystery, though his message is crystal clear: he’s not a fan.

In the end, this fecal fiasco might not prove who’s sh*tty—haters or heroes—but it’s definitely a reminder: politics stinks, and some people are just willing to rub our noses in it.









BREAKING - A man from Indianapolis smears his OWN fecal matter onto a Cybertruck.



pic.twitter.com/6a9uNqWQqh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 19, 2025



