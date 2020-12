Fresh off the 2022 Subaru BRZ being unveiled to the world, an intriguing prototype has been spied testing in Japan.

It is understood that these photos were snapped at a recent filming day for Subaru’s BRZ-based Super GT car at a racetrack. Also present at the filming day was a prototype of the new BRZ, bathed in camouflage and looking a little different than the car unveiled to the world last month.