WATCH: It HAD To Happen - Someone Has Created A Hellcat Powered BMW M2 Competition

There were so many remarkable cars that debuted at the recent SEMA Show that it was hard to keep up with them all. One project which slipped under our radar was this awesome 2020 BMW M2 Competition outfitted with a Hellcat engine.



The M2 Competition is widely regarded as one of the German’s automaker’s best performance cars and, in stock form, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 405 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. For most people, that is more than enough grunt but for the owner of Filippo Speed Shop in California, it wasn’t. That’s where the Hellcat engine comes into the equation



