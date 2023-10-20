WATCH: It Looks Like Tesla Used A Cybertruck For Target Practice

Tesla tested the bulletproof capacity of the Cybertruck by shooting a Tommy gun at the electric pickup truck. Here’s the result.



When first unveiling the Cyvertruck, Tesla claimed that the electric pickup truck was virtually bulletproof:



Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.



BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing ??????



Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023





