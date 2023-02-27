WATCH: It Only Took This Tesla Owner Three Hours To Total His New Car

Taking delivery of a new car is probably the most exciting part of the ownership experience, but for this owner the day he picked up his brand-new Tesla Model S turned into a nightmare really fast.

Jeremaine took delivery of the car at 9:30 a.m. and only three hours later, his Model S was totaled in a collision that was captured by the vehicle's TeslaCam system.

After picking up the car from Pennsylvania, the happy owner of the Model S was driving it on the highway home to Shreveport, Lousiana. He preferred to take this road trip in his brand-new car instead of paying $1,400 on shipping fees, but he would end up regretting that decision only hours later.



