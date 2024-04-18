WATCH: It Seems The Porsche Taycan Can Be A Great U-Boat When It Needs To Be

Dubai has been a nightmare these past few days. Storms have swept the city and flooded the streets, causing grid-lock traffic, massive disruptions, and trapping people in their homes. Drivers are struggling to save their cars. However, there is one Porsche Taycan driver who drives through water as if he had no care in the world. The United Arab Emirates was hit by a massive storm on Tuesday after it had previously gone over Oman. But with all the chaos caused in the Middle East, people have found reasons to amuse themselves. A video uploaded to social media is now making the rounds. The short film shows a Porsche Taycan driver going through the water as if he has done this a gazillion times before, and it worked. Witnesses claim that the man behind the wheel reduced his speed when he noticed the flooded area on the highway. After a moment of thought, he drove straight ahead at low speed, determined to reach the area of the highway that was not underwater. At one moment, the Taycan seemed to have lost contact with the tarmac and started to float.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Taycan (@porsche_taycan)





Read Article