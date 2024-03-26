WATCH: It Turns Out You Can Ceramic Coat a Cybertruck

If you currently own or dream of owning a Tesla Cybertruck, then you probably place a high value on the vehicle’s unique aesthetics. With a stainless steel body and one-of-a-kind styling, your new baby will be turning heads everywhere you take it. But what makes the Cybertruck special also presents exterior maintenance challenges different from most vehicles. As you know, Elon Musk developed the Cybertruck to thrive in a now inevitable Mad Max or Cyberpunk-esque dystopian future. But just because you’re going to war with mutant hordes or sentient cyborgs, that doesn’t mean you don’t worry about your vehicle’s fit and finish. After all, your Cybertruck needs to maintain that new car shine if you’re going to rally the last remnants of humanity towards a better future. So naturally, a question many buyers have been asking themselves is whether or not the Cybertruck can be given a ceramic coating to protect against fingerprint oils, water stains, bird poop, zombie entrails and other unwanted contaminants. More importantly, with only bare metal and no hint of body paint, what would be the benefits or downsides of doing so?













