WATCH: It's An Econobox Shootout - Kia K4 vs Civic vs Elantra vs Jetta On The Drag Strip

Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another drag-and-roll race skirmish (along with quick reviews for each combatant) – compact and affordable sedans that sell extremely well in North America.
 
Gathered on Canadian soil – at the Number Six RCAF Dunnville Museum located in Ontario – are two South Korean compact and affordable sedans, the all-new Kia K4 and the refreshed Hyundai Elantra, the eleventh-generation Honda Civic, as well as the ubiquitous German – a Volkswagen Jetta. Naturally, two of these are closely related – even if they don't show it.

That would be the all-new, first-ever Kia K4 GT-Line, which looks very modern indeed, along with the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, which stopped looking catfished after the 2024MY facelift, but still feels like it's in dire need of a complete redesign. Curiously, even though they're based on the same platform, their performance is vastly different.





 


