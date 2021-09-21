WATCH: It's Official, Ford Bronco Raptor Coming In 2022

After quite a few spy shots and teasing from Ford itself, it's finally official: the Bronco Raptor is a thing and it's coming in 2022. Ford confirmed its arrival at a press conference Tuesday morning during Detroit's Motor Bella event. Shortly after the announcement, a video was released on social media by Ford CEO Jim Farley. To be clear, few new details have been revealed besides its approximate arrival date and official confirmation of its name. Our previous coverage has extracted a few vital details, though, and according to Michael Martinez of Automotive News, Ford claims the Bronco Raptor will be the most powerful Bronco out there. That statement has implications.

Hold on to your butts. #FordBroncoRaptor pic.twitter.com/2c1uAcolaV — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) September 21, 2021



